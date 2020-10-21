Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Maharashtra cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to a mobile phone caller tune which we listen to daily and there was no announcement about the economic situation or a package for farmers.

"The PM's speech was same as we hear mobile phone's caller tune daily. We expected more from his speech. We expected some package announcement for farmers and on current economic situation. We expected PM to make announcement related to India-China conflict but that didn't happen," Shaikh said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to let their guard down against coronavirus, saying that the situation in the country should not be allowed to be adversely impacted and that "lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away."

"Most of us are committed to our responsibilities and moving out of our homes to do our duties. In the times of festivals, streets are seeing increased activity. But we have to remember that lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away. The situation that we have reached in seven-eight months should not be allowed to be impacted adversely," he said. (ANI)

