New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): While congratulating the government and the Indian Armed Forces on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor which destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Rajya Sabha MP, Kapil Sibal, praised the defence services' efforts.

While speaking with ANI, Sibal said, "I congratulate the Army, the Air Force, the defence services, and the fact of the matter is that this denial cannot continue for decades to come. We have been targets of terrorism which is manufactured in Pakistan. They have factories of terrorism like Lashkar-e-taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM). We have to put a stop to it. Pakistan should not think that they will go unpunished. So, I congratulate the government and the defence services for having carried this out."

Sibal further called Pakistan a terror-manufacturing factory, and stressed on the need for global diplomatic actions to stop terrorist activities.

"Nobody can come into our territory, kill innocent people and get away with it, and then deny that they have anything to do with it," he remarked, adding, "We all know and the global community knows that they're hotbed of terrorist activities and they call themselves victims, which is just crying wolf. So, I think it's time for us to carry out a diplomatic blitzkrieg and go to various world capitals and inform countries that this is what it is and we need to put a stop to it. They must put pressure, apart from the fact that we are responding."

The Rajya Sabha MP added that the "opposition should be taken into confidence" and that it should also be involved in evolving strategies for tackling such situations in the future.

"We all stand with the government and armed forces. And the government should take the opposition into confidence and evolve a national strategy on how to deal with all of this in future," Sibal remarked.

Earlier, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes were carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack victims and to eliminate JeM and LeT leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India. (ANI)

