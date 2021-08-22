Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Lucknow and paid his last respects to BJP veteran and former Chief Minister of the state Kalyan Singh who passed away a day before.

The prime minister was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP chief JP Nadda among others at the Lucknow airport after which they went to the Mall Avenue residence of the late leader.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on August 22, 2021: OMCs Cut Petrol Price After 35 Days; Check Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities.

The Prime Minister met the family of the former chief minister and offered his condolences.

Talking to media personnel outside Kalyan Singh's residence, PM Modi said: "We have lost a capable leader. We should make maximum efforts by taking his values and resolutions to compensate for the void he has left. We should leave no stone unturned in fulfilling his dreams. I pray to Lord Ram to give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss."

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in Uttar Pradesh: More Than 1 Crore Population Fully Vaccinated, Third State in The County To Reach This Mark.

The PM also tweeted: "Kalyan Singh ji made Jan Kalyan his life mantra. He worked for the development of UP and the nation. He became synonymous with honesty and good administration."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda and other BJP top brass also paid their last respects to the veteran leader who died here due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Singh's body will be cremated.

"The mortal remains of Singh will be brought to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly at 11 am on Sunday and will be shifted to the BJP Office at 12.30 pm where it will be kept till 2:30 pm for people to pay their last respects. After that, the mortal remains will be taken to Aligarh where people will be able to pay last respects at a stadium. From there mortal remains will be taken to Atrauli. He will be cremated on Monday at banks of river Ganga in Narora," Additional Chief Secretary of the state Home Department Awanish Awasthi had informed earlier.

Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both in the state and the central level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)