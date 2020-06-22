Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Colonel (Retired) Sonam Wangchuk has said that the country should raise more battalions of Ladakh Scouts.

Speaking to ANI over the standoff between India and China armies in the Galwan valley, Colonel Wangchuk said, "We should raise more battalions of Ladakh Scouts because troops of the Scouts belong to this area, they are adapted to the place and environment and familiar with the terrain which is very important."

"This time is apt to raise them and deploy here. Familiarisation with the operational area is very important. If troops are not acclimatized then causalities are more which also affect the morale of the army and on the spirit of the nation," he said.

20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)

