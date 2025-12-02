New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has said that the opposition parties accepted government's proposal for discussion on electoral reforms in the spirit of parliamentary democracy and made a tactical change in their stance.

He said opposition parties will corner the government during discussions on the 150 years of Vande Mataram and election reforms.

The opposition parties had been insisting on discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which is being carried out by Election Commission.

"A responsible Opposition has done all it takes to get Parliament to function. We have been gracious and accommodating, even though we are up against a government who mock Parliament. Yes, a discussion on SIR was, and is, a top priority (people are dying). However, in the spirit of parliamentary democracy, we accepted the government's proposal about timing and made a tactical change. We will corner the government in both debates. Bring it on," Derek O'Brien said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties staged a walk out in Rajya Sabha over their demand for immediate discussion on electoral reforms. They demanded discussion under Rule 267.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that the government has accepted demand for discussion on election reforms but the opposition parties should not insist on timelines.

"Government is ready for discussion on electoral reforms, Opposition should not insist on a timeline."

Rijiju said earlier in the day that he would clarify the government's stand on the Opposition's demand.

"We said from the first day that we should debate with a calm mind. Yesterday we protested against the protest. Today I want to protest against this (Opposition sloganeering) again," he said amid uproar.

"There are multiple issues in the country, I do not consider any issue to be smaller than the other, but Parliament functions according to the rules, you cannot bury other issues," he added.

Lok Sabha will hold discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on December 8, and electoral reforms on December 9. (ANI)

