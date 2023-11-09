Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that BJP-led alliance will again form government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and urged people to elect party's government in Rajasthan so that the state benefits from faster development.

Addressing an election here, PM Modi attacked the Congress and said party's government in Rajasthan has wasted "five years".

The Prime Minister said that India will be among top three economies of the world in his "third term".

"You all know that after the Lok Sabha elections next year, a government led by me is going to be formed at the Centre for the third time. India is certain to be among the top three economies of the world in my third term. For Rajasthan to also benefit from this rapid development of India, it is necessary to have a BJP government in Rajasthan too," the Prime Minister said.

He alluded to the leadership tussle in the Congress between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and alleged that Congress ignored public issues and party leaders were busy fighting for top "chair" in the state for the past five years.

"Congress has wasted five years of Rajasthan. For five years, the government of Rajasthan remained busy in deciding who would sit on the chair. In this fight for the chair, Congress did not care about the public issues," he said.

Accusing the Congress of corruption, PM Modi said that the party cannot function without it.

"Congress has only one agenda - loot Rajasthan...fill its coffers. Corruption is like air and water for Congress, without it Congress cannot function. Congress leaders themselves are saying in Rajasthan that there is loot here like nowhere else in the country," the PM added.

He also alleged that under the Congress government, incidents that are a "shame on humanity" are happening with the people of Rajasthan.

"Today there is a Congress government here, that is why terrorist organizations like PFI hold rallies without any fear. The Congress government, a sympathizer of terrorists, will accept this by destroying Rajasthan," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also accused the Congress government of doing appeasement politics.

"We have seen situations as never before in Rajasthan in the last five years. Who would have thought that there could be a ban on Ram Navami procession and Kanwar Yatra in Rajasthan? But the Congress government committed this sin," PM Modi said.

Criticising the Congress government over the rising cases of violence against women, PM Modi alleged that the state government proved completely ineffective in controlling crime against women.

"Today in Rajasthan neither Dalits, backward or poor nor women are safe. Congress has made Rajasthan the number 1 in terms of crime against women. Congress Govt has proved to be a total failure in curbing the crimes against women," he said.

"What is shameful is that when it comes to law and order, Congress ministers mock and say 'Ye mardon ka pradesh hai' (this is a man's province)...You have insulted not only the women but also the men of Rajasthan. Your ministers shamelessly use such language before everyone. This is the real mindset of Congress."

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 3 along with four other states. (ANI)

