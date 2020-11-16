Patna [Bihar], November 16 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term at a ceremony here in which saw attendance by Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, replacing Sushil Kumar Modi who had been Nitish Kumar's deputy for 15 years.

Also Read | Bhanwar Lal Meghwal Dies: Rajasthan Minister Passes Away After Prolonged Illness; PM Narendra Modi, CM Ashok Gehlot Pay Tribute.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office to Kumar, along with a 14-member council of ministers at Raj Bhavan here.

The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the swearing-in ceremony stating the mandate was against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: M Sivasankar Tell Court He Was ‘Pressurised by ED to Name Political Targets’.

After taking oath, the chief minister said, "Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people".

On Sushil Modi not returning as his deputy, Kumar told ANI, "It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. They should be asked about this."

Five ministers from JDU were among those who took the oath. They included Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, Mewa Lal Choudhary and Sheela Kumari.

Those from the BJP included Mangal Pandey, Amrendra Pratap Singh, RamPrit Paswan and Ram Surat Rai and Jibesh Kumar took oath as ministers.

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni the founder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) also took oaths as Cabinet Minister of Bihar.

BJP's Jeevesh Mishra who was also appointed a cabinet minister took oath in Maithili.

BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis also participated in the event.

Notably, it is the seventh time that Nitish Kumar is being sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.

In a tweet, the RJD said: "The RJD boycotts swearing-in ceremony. The mandate for change is against the NDA. The mandate has been changed on the state's directions. Ask the unemployed, farmers, contract workers and employed teachers of Bihar what is going on with them. The public is agitated by the fraud of the NDA. We are the public's representatives and stand with them."

Tejaswi Yadav later put out a tweet congratulating Nitish Kumar.

Kumar had on Sunday met Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government in Bihar.

The newly formed Bihar Cabinet is set to hold a meeting tomorrow. A special session of the state legislative assembly will be held on November 23.

The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)