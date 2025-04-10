Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that the Congress will not allow the BJP at any cost to gain a foothold in the state.

"From the land of Vallabhbhai Patel, I am saying only one thing. Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, we will not let the BJP enter Telangana. We will stop them," Revanth Reddy said while addressing the AICC meeting in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also appealed to Congress workers and Gandhi followers to ensure the defeat of the BJP across the nation.

"With a strong resolve from here, we are going to defeat the BJP in Telangana. I am appealing to every Congress worker and Gandhi follower to take the responsibility of defeating the BJP in the coming days from here. All of us should defeat Godse's descendants and Modi," he said.

"Standing in the land of Gujarat, I resolved to stop the BJP from entering Telangana. The Telangana region was liberated from Nizam's rule under the leadership of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former Union Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel. It is the reason Telangana people maintain a relationship with the Gujrat people and the descendants of Vallabhbhai Patel," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Vallabhbhai Patel liberated Telangana, while Sonia Gandhi accorded statehood to it.

The Chief Minister said that his government fulfilled Rahul Gandhi's promises by waiving Rs 21,000 crore in farm loans and conducting a caste census.

"Rahul Gandhi embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra covering 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, promising caste census, crop loan waiver, job creation for youth, and women's welfare. During his padayatra in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi also made the promise of caste census, waiver of farm loans, jobs, and women's welfare," He said.

He said that the Modi government did not allow Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha, "fearing our Congress leader will raise the issue of caste census in the House."

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi had reneged on his poll promise of generating 2 crore jobs every year.

"Prime Minister Modi promised to create 2 crore jobs every year. Eleven years have passed, and the centre should have provided more than 20 crore jobs by now. Modi and Amit Shah have only got the jobs, and 2 crore youth become jobless every year," he said. (ANI)

