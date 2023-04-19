Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): Amid rising Coronavirus cases across the country, the West Bengal government issued a Covid-19 advisory on Tuesday. It advises people to avoid mass gatherings especially by the elderly, children, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidities.

"As far as possible, please use proper mask irrespective of age" if compelled to enter a crowd, the advisory read.

Advisory also urged people to frequently wash their hands and use alcohol-based sanitisers to kill the virus. For those who tested positive Covid home isolation for a week is advised and If your symptoms aggravate report to a hospital or doctor immediately.

Intake of antibiotics or cough syrups without medical advice is restricted in the advisory. A state Helpline No. 14416 is also being issued.

Meanwhile, India reported a total of 7,633 new covid-19 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, marking a significant dip from Monday when 9,111 cases were reported, as per the daily health bulletin released on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry. It said that the active caseload currently stands at 61,233.

Active cases are 0.14 per cent of the total cases reported in the country. As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate currently stands at 3.63 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.04 per cent. With 6,702 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stands at 4,42,42,474 with a recovery rate standing at 98.68 per cent.

The total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive are 220.66 crores with 749 doses administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far currently stands at 92.43 crores with 2,11, 029 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

