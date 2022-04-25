Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) The Chandigarh administration on Monday made wearing of face masks compulsory in "closed environments" like schools, offices and cinema halls to fight the Covid pandemic.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing masks, according to an order issued by the adviser to the union territory administrator.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 24th Roza of Ramadan on April 26 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Wearing of masks has been made mandatory in "closed environments" like cinema halls, malls, departmental stores, shops, schools, colleges, coaching centres, library, government and private offices, buses, taxis, auto rickshaws and all types of indoor gatherings, it stated.

Violation will be punishable by a fine of Rs 500, according to the order.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death by Uncles on Busy Meerut Street as Passersby Watch.

"Non-payment of fine by violators will attract proceedings under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code," it stated.

Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, on Sunday had reported nine COVID-19 cases while there were 35 active cases in the city.

Earlier, the administration had advised all residents to wear face masks in crowded places.

A few days back, the Punjab government had advised people to wear face masks in crowded places, while the Haryana government had already made wearing face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region including Gurugram. PTI CHS VSD

http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)