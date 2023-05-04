Shiggaon, May 4 (PTI) Wearing a simple kurta pyjama and a Titan watch gifted by late spiritual leader Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday held a road show in his home constituency covering nine villages, seeking re-election. After having a simple breakfast of broken wheat upma and sugarless tea, Bommai sat in his vehicle in the front seat and stopped at each village as supporters were waiting in small crowds to welcome the chief minister with garlands and traditional drum beats.

Some women performed 'aarti' and applied 'tika' on his forehead, blessing him to emerge victorious in the election, while others came with garlands made of flowers and 'moti' to welcome him.

These villages, located 5-20 km away from Shiggaon town, have 1,000 to 5,000 voters belonging to various castes. Even Muslim voters were seen in the crowd.

Less than a week before polling on May 10, Bommai is hastening to meet as many people as possible because the assembly poll this time does not appear to be a cake walk. There is a triangular fight between BJP, Congress and JD(S).

Every few miles, Bommai stopped his vehicle to oblige his supporters' requests to visit their homes where groups of voters had been waiting for a long time. Whatever they offered -- tea, buttermilk and fruits -- the CM accepted with a smiling face.

Driving through the small bylanes of these villages, the CM got down to walk to his supporters' houses and even climbed up to a house located on the first floor despite experiencing pain in his leg.

He requested voters, "Please vote and tell your entire family to vote". He also requested the local village leader to further communicate the message to everyone. Some people were waiting at Yellamma temple, where the CM stopped and prayed for the blessings of the Goddess for the May 10 poll. Besides his watch, the CM does not forget to carry his iPhone with him during the campaign. Being a diabetic patient, Bommai also carried his medicine in his vehicle.

His office staff said he has not changed the watch even after becoming the CM. It is a simple watch but Bommai is emotional about it.

After visiting four villages, he stopped at a village to have lunch at a supporter's house and then continued the road show which ended at 9 pm. The chief minister is scheduled to campaign in Varuna assembly constituency on May 5.

