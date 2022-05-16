New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Krishna Gopal on Sunday gave an insight into India's "inclusive behaviour" stating that the welfare of the world is the destiny of our country.

Addressing a book launch event Gopal said, "The welfare of the world is our final destiny. We do not need anything lesser than this. If we want to exclude Pakistan, an enemy nation, from our will towards the welfare of the world, it is not possible. Our thought and behaviour are inclusive. We are incomplete without everyone."

The leader also described Hindutva as "an epitome of global unity" while also stating that it "does not divide humanity", but only talks about the welfare of the world.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar, while speaking at the event, emphasised on living with the truth and questioned if it always "leads to a fight".

"If somebody says that I love Pakistan, then we should think that what should be our action. We should not react. Wise people do not react, they act. Telling the world the truth is humanity or keeping them in dark is? After knowing the truth, ways are found out, and development and peace is found. Where is it written that after knowing the truth, there is always a fight? So should today's world live with the truth or with darkness?" he said.

Later in the day, Kumar, while talking about the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, said that the truth about the issue should come to the fore which would help the country proceed on the right path.

"People want to know the truth about the Taj Mahal, Gyanvapi Mosque, Krishna Janmabhoomi... people should take a stand and help the court find the truth. The decision will take place through dialogue. The more the truth is known, the more the country will proceed on the right path," he said. (ANI)

