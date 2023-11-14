New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Referring to a viral video of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son, Devendra, who was purportedly seen making a "deal" with a man on a video call, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that it is part of a "well-planned conspiracy" carried out by the opposition at the time of elections with the aim of misleading the public.

"Today a fake video related to my son has gone viral on social media. This is part of a well-planned conspiracy being carried out by the opposition at the time of elections with the aim of misleading the public," the Union Minister who is also in the fray in the Madhya Pradesh polls, said on 'X'.

Earlier in the day, Congress National Spokesperson Ragini Nayak took a potshot at the BJP alleging that black money and BJP leaders are synonymous with each other.

"The video of Union Minister Tomar's son is going viral again and again so now I have to say that along with 50 per cent commission, black money has become synonymous with BJP leaders. We have seen the previous video in which deals worth crores were heard and now a new video of Tomar's son surfaced in which deals worth five times more than that of previous one is heard in hawala dealing and black money," Nayak said.

He further recalled the slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that neither he will indulge in corruption nor let anyone else do so, and questioned why PM Modi is silent on the issue.

"It is the slogan of the BJP and is applicable in all the BJP-ruled states so why CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is silent on the issue?" questioned Nayak.

"There is a saying that 'silence means yes' so can it be considered that the crores of hawala dealing being heard in the video is true? Can it be considered that such dealing has the protection of PM Modi ji and CM Chouhan? PM Modi is silent, it means he is protecting Tomar's son," the Congress leader alleged.

Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting from the Dimani assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, elections to which will be held on Friday.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

