Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Pawan Kumar, state president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that the police version about stones pelted at some women in Haryana's Nuh district by some children from a madrasa is a "well-thought-out conspiracy".

"A Vishwa Hindu Parishad delegation met the victim's family in Nuh. The police told the delegation that some children threw stones by mistake. However, this is a well-thought-out conspiracy," Pawan Kumar, the VHP state president, said on Friday in a press conference.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Leader KTR Asks Voters in Jubilee Hills Constituency To Play Cricket With Mohammed Azharuddin, but Don't Vote for Him (Watch Video).

Pawan Kumar alleged that the police is trying to hush up the matter and registering a case under less stringent charges.

"The police administration is trying to hush up the matter by registering a case under lighter sections. The negative attitude of the police administration is coming to light," he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Objected Body Shaming at Gym, Youth Attacked by Three in Hebbal, One Accused Arrested, Search on For Two.

The VHP state president said that earlier during the Jalabhishek Yatra, there was a similar attack, which was a "well-planned conspiracy" in which several people lost their lives.

Earlier, violence had broken out in Nuh during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

Questioning the silence of Dalit organisations, Kumar said, "There were atrocities against Dalits in 2020. Now, after atrocities on Dalits again, these Dalit organisations are silent."

The VHP state president said that the madrasa from where stones were pelted was "illegally built" on municipal land and there has been a request to the government to demolish the madrasa and register a case against the madrasa's mufti.

"The madrasa from where stone pelting took place is built illegally on municipal land. There is a request to the government that the illegal madrassa should be demolished and a case should be registered against the mufti of the madrassa," Kumar said.

Police on Thursday said a complaint was received that stones were pelted at some women in Haryana's Nuh district, following which an FIR was registered.

"Some females were going for 'Kuan Poojan' and there has been a complaint that stones were pelted by some children from a madrasa," Narendra Singh Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, said.

The police appealed to people to maintain peace in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

"People from both communities gathered here in this regard...FIR is being registered...We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Relevant action will be taken. There have been no major injuries," the Superintendent of Police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)