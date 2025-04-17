Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): The central forces are deployed in the West Bengal's Murshidabad after the violence that occurred during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11.

Local businesses, including fish sellers, in the area are worried about their businesses after the violence erupted.

One of the fish sellers, Nephaur Rahman, said, "Our business has been closed for the past five days because of the violence. We're facing losses. Today, we came back to work. We heard about the violence, but we want peace. If we don't work, we can't earn money."

Another fishseller, Motibur Sheikh said, "We have come here today after violence. We heard about this incident last Friday and that's why we didn't come earlier. We have faced loss in the last few days. We want peace."

Meanwhile, Jangipur SP Ananda Roy stated that over 250 accused have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and the situation is now under control.

Speaking to ANI, Jangipur SP Ananda Roy said, "A total of 273 accused have been arrested. The situation here is under control; it is improving every minute. The shops are open, and the public is roaming freely. It is almost normal. The day before yesterday. Around 20 people returned here from the Malda shelter home. Today, around six families have returned, and the remaining will be returning very soon. Some people have been detained in the father-son murder case..."

According to Jangipur SP, around 20 people returned from the Malda shelter home.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

So far, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad, the West Bengal Police said. (ANI)

