Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) Easing restrictions, the West Bengal government decided to allow international charter flights carrying Indian nationals with COVID-negative certificates to land at the airports in the state, a senior official said on Saturday.

The restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission flights will, however, continue, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Snake Rescue: Rare Two-Headed Russell Viper Rescued From Kalyan Area, Watch Video.

The state government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs in this connection.

The state government has decided that presently only charter flights carrying stranded Indian nationals from abroad having a negative test report (RT-PCR) conducted within 96 hours of flight departure may land at airports in Bengal, the letter sent on Friday stated.

Also Read | England Defeat Pakistan in 1st Test, Chase Down 277 With 3 Wickets in Hand: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

Accordingly, you are requested to kindly convey the aforesaid SOP to the Indian Missions and also to the ministry of civil aviation for further necessary action so that the chartered flights following the SOP may be scheduled with effect from August 10, it added.

The airlines should apply for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the state government, specifying the sponsor, the number of passengers and their details, and an undertaking that all passengers travelling are COVID-negative, as per the standard operating prcedures or SOP.

A clearance from the Indian mission in the originating country or the MEA is also needed, it said. PTI SCH SOM SOM 08082327 NNNN to beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0.

Dortmund labored for long periods in Düsseldorf, where Achraf Hakimi missed the visitors' biggest chance in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier, who also had little difficulty dealing with Julian Brandt's effort.

Raphaël Guerreiro thought he'd equalized in the 65th, when he finished off a counterattack with a volley past Kastenmeier. However, the goal was ruled out through VAR after he was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his arm.

Düsseldorf substitute Steven Skrzybski struck the post twice in the closing stages. But it was to be another substitute, the 19-year-old Haaland, who powered home a header from Manuel Akanji's cross in the 95th minute to ensure Lucien Favre's side qualified for next season's Champions League.

The Swiss coach appeared to injure himself in the celebrations.

RELEGATION BATTLE INTENSIFIES

Last-placed Paderborn was virtually relegated in a 5-1 defeat at home to Bremen, which moved just behind Düsseldorf on goal difference. Düsseldorf is third from bottom in the relegation playoff place. Paderborn has 20 points, while Bremen and Düsseldorf have 28.

Union Berlin boosted its survival hopes beating Cologne 2-1.

“Soccer without fans is nothing,” read a banner behind one of the goals in Paderborn.

All Bundesliga games are being played without fans and amid strict hygiene measures since the league resumed on May 16 to reduce the threat of coronavirus infections.

HERTHA'S LUCK RUNS OUT

Hertha Berlin was to rue Dedryck Boyata's sending off before the break as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to win 4-1.

Boyata was sent off for bringing down Bad Dost just before the line. The defender was initially shown his second yellow card and Frankfurt awarded a penalty, but the decision was changed to a straight red and a free kick after a VAR consultation.

However, TV replays showed little if no contact.

Frankfurt's second goal in the 62nd was arguably the goal of the round. Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada dribbled past three Hertha defnders and cut the ball back for André Silva to score with the back of his heel.

Perhaps inspired, Danny da Costa eluded four Hertha defenders before setting up Evan Ndicka for Frankfurt's third in the 69th. Silva wrapped it up in the 86th.

Also, Freiburg came from behind to draw in Wolfsburg 2-2. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)