Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], November 26 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir on Tuesday announced that the foundation stone of a "Babri Masjid" will be laid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, following the appearance of posters across the district.

"We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on 6th December in Beldanga, Murshidabad district," Kabir said.

Earlier, TMC MLA Kabir sparked controversy, saying he would lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, marking 33 years since the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

"We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," he said.

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by the Kar Sevaks.

The TMC leader's remarks have sparked controversy, drawing criticism from political opponents. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack, calling Kabir's announcement an example of "appeasement politics for votes."

Calling Kabir's remarks "controversial," Poonawalla said that the TMC leader believes in abusing Hindus for his vote bank.

The BJP leader told ANI, "This is the appeasement pro-max politics of TMC. TMC now means 'Tushti Karan Mujhe Chahiye'. This controversial Humayun Kabir, who says he will chop off Hindus and throw them into Bhagirath, is now making yet another controversial statement because their philosophy is, give Hindus gali and take vote bank ki tali (abuse Hindus to gain a vote bank)."

Poonawalla further accused the TMC of opposing 'Jai Shri Ram' and the Ram Mandir, and alleged that the party has insulted Hindu deities, including Maa Sita, Maa Durga, and Maa Kali, claiming that such actions are part of a broader strategy to consolidate votes.

"They are the same people who oppose 'Jai Shri Ram', Ram Mandir, who have insulted 'Maa Sita,' 'Maa Durga,' 'Maa Kali', and say Sanatan should be eliminated. These are the same people who, for vote bank politics, will go to any extent, whether it is inciting on Waqf, CAA, SIR, or doing these kinds of things," he added.

In contrast, Congress leader Udit Raj came to his defence, saying people opposing it are creating "meaningless speculation."

"If the foundation stone of a temple can be laid, what's the problem with laying the foundation stone for a mosque? Those who oppose it are creating meaningless speculation. This is religious freedom in this country and in all countries," Raj said. (ANI)

