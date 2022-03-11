Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukherjee along with Manoj Tigga called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday regarding their suspension for the remaining sessions of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

The BJP lawmakers were suspended over ruckus in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on the first day of the budget session on March 7.

Raj Bhavan, Kolkata said according to their representation the allegation of "misconduct and misbehavior" is far from the truth.

A ruckus erupted inside West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the first day of the budget session on March 7 as the opposition protested over the alleged violence in the recently concluded civic elections in the state.

Dhankhar, who arrived at the assembly to deliver the inaugural address, could not do it as BJP legislators descended to the well-carrying posters of alleged victims of civic poll violence staged a protest in the assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)