New Delhi, March 11: The National Testing Agency has started the registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022.

As per the official notice, NTA would be conducting the examination in the prescribed format on April 9, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. The application window to apply for the examination is still open and would be available till March 17, 2022. The exam schedule along with exam date is provided below for quick reference.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance examination for entry into MPharma programme offered by All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved institutions.

Till 2018, the test was conducted by the AICTE. The NTA has been conducting this test since 2019. CTET Result 2021 Declared by CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here is How to Check

“..Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT-2022) for entry into MPharma programmes, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting GPAT-2022 Examinations on 09 April 2022 from 09:00 AM to 12 Noon,” the NTA statement said.

GPAT 2022 Eligibility

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in pharmacy courses from a recognized university or college to apply for GPAT 2022. Students whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2022-23 can also apply.

There is no age limit to appear for the test. CBSE Class 12 Results to be Announced today? Here's the Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post

Application fee:

The GPAT 2022 application fee is Rs 2,000 for Male candidates belonging to the Unreserved category. For Female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/ EWS/PwD/OBC(NCL) categories, the fee is Rs 1,000.

GPAT 2022 question paper will have questions from topics like Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology.

Aspirants can take mock tests hosted by the NTA to understand the pattern of the exam.

After qualifying the test, for admission, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college with GPAT score.

