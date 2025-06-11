Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held a demonstration outside the West Bengal Police headquarters in Alipore, demanding the deployment of central forces in the violence-hit Rabindranagar area near Kolkata.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition, alleged that the TMC government failed to protect Hindus who were subjected to looting, arson, and vandalism for hours in Rabindranagar in Maheshtala in the South 24 Parganas district.

"Several police personnel were injured in the violence, and many police vehicles were torched. We demand immediate deployment of central forces in the area to save and protect people," he told reporters.

Claiming that DGP Rajiv Kumar refused to meet him, Adhikari alleged that despite so many policemen being attacked, he appeared nonchalant.

"The Calcutta High Court had ordered the deployment of central forces during the communal violence in Murshidabad. I will approach the high court tomorrow seeking its intervention to save the Hindus of the area," he said.

Adhikari was accompanied by several BJP MLAs, including the party's chief whip in the assembly Shankar Ghosh, and a number of monks.

"The sadhus had called us requesting security. They are getting calls from the affected people of the area," he claimed.

The ruling TMC claimed that the BJP was trying to give communal colour to a clash that happened over a "local issue".

"Nothing should be done to aggravate the situation and disrupt amity and harmony," TMC's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

He said the police were making efforts to restore normalcy in the area.

