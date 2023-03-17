Nadia (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): Two birds belonging to an exotic species were rescued from smugglers in a search operation carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF), said officials on Thursday.

They recovered 2 wooden boxes in which 2 Dwarf Cassowary birds were being smuggled.

"The birds were handed over to the Forest Department in Krishnanagar (in West Bengal's Nadia district) for their safekeeping and care," a BSF official said.

The border personnel ran into smugglers trying to cross over into India from Bangladesh and ordered them to stop.

"However, using the cover of darkness, the smugglers managed to flee. However, prompt action and vigilance of the jawans led to the rescue of two birds belonging to exotic species from the clutches of the smugglers," the official said.

The commanding officer of the BSF's 82nd Battalion said the border force personnel are determined to curb the smuggling of exotic bird species from across the border.

He added that the BSF will not allow any kind of smuggling in areas under their jurisdiction.

"The BSF is committed to ensuring the protection and conservation of wildlife and their habitat in the region," the commanding officer said. (ANI)

