Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) The West Bengal government is likely to place the state budget for the 2023-24 fiscal in the assembly on February 15, a minister said on Sunday.

The budget session of the assembly will begin on February 8.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "Possibly, the state budget will be placed on February 15."

The minister, who visited a trade fair organised jointly by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation and Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association, said that the business environment in the state is "perceptibly improving".

"We want people to support the endeavour of the state government to help create business opportunities, which, in turn, will generate more jobs," she told reporters.

Talking about start-ups, the minister said many youngsters of the state and also from outside are working to set up new business entities, which is "very encouraging".

"Employment is rising in West Bengal. More businesses will create more jobs. People from both West Bengal and outside are encouraged to set up businesses here. The chief minister is doing every bit towards this," Bhattacharya said.

President of the trade body, Sushil Poddar, said nearly 100 start-ups have pitched for securing investments in the fair.

Efforts will be made to hold such fairs in other places of the state as well, he added.

