Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal), December 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state cabinet has approved the construction of a deep sea port in Tajpur.

"Tajpur Deep Sea Port will be built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore and will generate employment for 25,000 people. It will be the state's first deep seaport," said Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Paschim Medinipur.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a press statement said that the port will stimulate businesses in both East and West Medinipur.

"The concentration of iron and steel industries around Kharagpur will get a boost by having a port at their doorstep for exports," the TMC said in the statement.

"By this port iron and steel exports from Purulia, Burdwan and Bankura will get a boost. (Bengal accounts for 13 per cent of India's iron-steel exports). Seafood exports from Medinipur will get a boost, to export to south-east Asia and Japan, benefitting lakh of fisherman and creating new jobs and new infrastructure for seafood processing," the statement read.

Tajpur Deep Sea Port under West Bengal Maritime Board and West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) will be a game-changer for Bengal, the statement added. (ANI)

