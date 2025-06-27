Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday participated in the first-ever Rath Yatra of the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha.

CM Mamata Banerjee performed the sacred ritual of sweeping the chariots, in which the chariot's platform is swept gently using a broom. The CM also performed the Aarti as the first-ever Rath Yatra at the Lord Jagannath temple in Digha began.

The Rs 250 crore temple in Digha, constructed over 20 acres, was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 30, 2025. The temple, inspired by the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, houses the same deities.

Meanwhile, in Panaji, Goa CM Pramod Sawant also participated in the Lord Jagannath's yatra in Panaji.

The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, as thousands of devotees began pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amidst chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour.

Following the completion of key rituals, including the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping ceremony) performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the deities were ceremonially placed on their respective chariots -- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana.

With the blowing of conch shells and rhythmic beating of cymbals and mridangas, the pulling of the chariots began along the Grand Road (Bada Danda), marking the start of the deities' annual journey.

The 'Chhera Pahanra' is one of the most significant customs of the Rath Yatra, symbolising humility and equality before the divine.

During the ritual, the Gajapati Maharaja, the erstwhile King of Puri and chief servitor of Lord Jagannath, swept around the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with a golden broom, sprinkling sandalwood water and flowers, and invoking blessings to purify the path of the divine journey.

Dressed in traditional attire, the Gajapati Maharaja arrived in a royal procession from the Puri royal palace to the Grand Road, where the deities were placed on their respective chariots. His ceremonial act represents the deep intertwining of royalty and devotion in Jagannath culture.

Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri to witness the grand spectacle, chanting hymns as the sweeping ritual marked the start of the deities' annual nine-day sojourn. (ANI)

