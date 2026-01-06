South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took stock of the preparations for the annual Gangasagar Mela and assured that the state administration has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure the safety, comfort and smooth movement of pilgrims attending the religious fair.

The Chief Minister said that the District Magistrate and the Gangasagar administration have made all necessary arrangements for the stay. Extending her greetings to devotees and visitors, she underlined the importance of coordinated efforts to maintain order and hospitality during the event.

Addressing the media persons here, Chief Minister Banerjee said, "If required, you can stay on from today itself. The District Magistrate and the Gangasagar administration have made all arrangements for your stay. I extend my greetings to all the brothers, sisters and friends of Gangasagar. Many visitors will come to the fair. Please ensure that while your business and trade continue smoothly, visitors also leave with a sense of appreciation, and that there are no lapses of any kind."

"Adequate arrangements have been made for hospitals, beds, doctors and ambulances for Gangasagar. Sufficient bus services have also been arranged. Travel can be undertaken with a single ticket, and an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh has been arranged for everyone attending the fair. At Gangasagar, we have also abolished the pilgrim tax that was in place during the CPI(M) regime. There is another programme at Outram Ghat tomorrow; we will meet there," she added.

On Monday, CM Mamata Banerjee visited Sagar Island to review preparations for the Gangasagar Mela.

In a post on X, she wrote, "To review the preparations for the Gangasagar Mela, I travelled to Sagar Island today. The dawn of a new year has brought with it a historic moment for both the pilgrims of Gangasagar and the people of the island. Ending a long wait, the Gangasagar Bridge, being built at a cost of Rs 1,670 crore to connect Kakdwip and Gangasagar, had its foundation stone laid today."

"This 4-lane, 4.75-km-long modern bridge, spanning the Muri Ganga River, will make connectivity faster, safer, and more reliable. It will also significantly improve the transport of agricultural and industrial goods, while ensuring smoother travel for pilgrims, tourists, and residents alike. The construction agreement was formally exchanged today between the concerned department and the implementing authority," the post added.

The Gangasagar Mela is an annual Hindu pilgrimage fair held on Sagar Island at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal in West Bengal. This year, the mela will be organised from January 10 to 17, with the main holy bath scheduled for Makar Sankranti on January 14 or 15. (ANI)

