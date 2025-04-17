India News | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Governor Bose to Defer Visit to Murshidabad

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday to defer his visit to the violence-hit Murshidabad to a later date after the confidence of people and normalcy is restored in the region.

She said that she has announced her policy on providing compensation to the victims after three people were killed in the recent violence sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna today, Mamata Banerjee said, "We are giving 10 lakhs to the family of each victim. Those whose houses have been damaged, we will reconstruct their houses. Those whose shops have been vandalised, we will help them too. The Supreme Court has said that till the next hearing, the existing situation is to be maintained without changes. I would appeal to the Governor to wait for a few more days before visiting Murshidabad. Let the confidence be built first.

She alleged that the Union Home Ministry is not sharing details with the State government of people who were entering from outside.

"Many people have committed atrocities after coming from outside. Tripura and Manipur are not under us, where violence has been witnessed. The Home Minister has made amendments, and now 50 km from the border is under the jurisdiction of the BSF. 50 km has been snatched from the State government," she claimed.

The Chief Minister said that previously, there was a system to monitor people and maintain data of those who came from outside.

"After this Home Minister came, they withdrew that. They do not allow our officers for three to four years to keep their data with them and to find out the details about outsiders.... Riots are caused by criminals, not any religion. With elections approaching, voter polarisation politics are being played. They can do anything against me. I don't care. I care only about people," she said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protest over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Meanwhile, State Governor CV Ananda Bose said he plans to meet with the families of victims affected by the recent violence in Murshidabad.

Addressing reporters, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "I have been to Delhi, and I am going to the field to see what happens in reality. I will also meet some of the victims. It's a very emotional issue, and I share the sentiments of the families."

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

The West Bengal Police said more than 250 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protesters and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties. (ANI)

