Bengaluru, April 17: Celebrity dog breeder S Satish has confessed to faking the purchase of Cadaboms Okami, a so-called wolfdog-Caucasian Shepherd crossbreed, for INR 50 crore. The stunning confession came after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on his bungalow in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The celebrity breeder had previously claimed to have the world's most expensive dog, a statement that went viral and attracted tremendous public attention.

Satish made headlines recently with the assertion that he had paid a whopping INR 50 crore to purchase a rare hybrid dog, a wolfdog, which is a cross between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd. Bringing in the "wolfdog" named Cadaboms Okami, it has been reported that it weighs over 75 kg and consumes 3 kg of raw meat daily. He declared it to be the world's only dog of its kind while visiting a launch ceremony, with everyone taking notice. World’s Most Expensive Dog: Bengaluru Man Buys Rare ‘Wolfdog’ for INR 50 Crore, Video Surfaces.

However, according to reports by OneIndia, the ED is investigating charges that Satish had been borrowing expensive dogs from other breeders to shoot viral clips, claiming ownership and inflating the value of the animals to crores of rupees. Satish also claims to be president of the Indian Dog Breeders' Association. His income, reportedly, comes from showing dogs at high-end events, apparently for a fee up to INR 2.46 lakh for 30 minutes and more than INR 10 lakh for longer shows. Dognapping Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Masked Men on Bike Snatch Pet Dog Ritchie, FIR Filed (Watch Video).

The ED raid will help verify if Satish was speaking the truth, trace the money trail in his overseas transactions, and determine if there were any financial malpractices and contraventions of foreign exchange rules. As the probe progresses, more information will be unveiled regarding the breeder's financial transactions and his tawdry assertion of owning one of the world's costliest dogs.

