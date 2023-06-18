Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): Two people were held in Bauria with fake Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs three lakh, informed officials on Saturday.

Special Operations Group (SOG) and the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided the outskirts of the Bauria police station area and recovered Rs 3 lakhs in fake Indian Currency Notes.

Also Read | France: Protest Against Alpine Rail Project Turns Violent.

The accused have been identified as Sk Samir, 19 and Sk Arif 22.

"The accused were arrested and various counterfeit materials were seized," said police officials.

Also Read | Sudan: New Cease-fire After Khartoum Airstrikes Kill 17.

A laptop, printer scanner, lamination machine and some other materials were also seized from the accused SK. Samir's house.

"One laptop, printer, scanner, lamination machine and some other materials were found in his house with which the accused person used to counterfeit Indian currency notes. The said articles have also been seized," said officials.

A case has been filed under sections 489A/489B/489C/489D/120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)