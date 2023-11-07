Siliguri, Nov 7 (PTI) Fire broke out at an ATM in northern West Bengal's Siliguri city in the early hours of Tuesday when robbers were trying to break open the machine with a gas-cutter, police said.

The incident happened in Shib Mandir in Matigara police station area of the city around 2.30 am, they said.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: IT Ministry Issues Advisory to Social Media Platforms After Morphed Clip Involving Actress Goes Viral.

A gang of robbers entered the ATM of a nationalised bank, downed the shutter and with a gas-cutter, they began breaking open the machine, police said.

Soon, the machine caught fire and amid this, a police patrol van that was on the rounds in the area arrived. Scuffle broke out between the robbers and the on-duty police personnel, even as the ATM was up in flames. The robbers, however, managed to escape.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out at opportunities.rbi.org.in: Hall Ticket for Assistant Recruitment Preliminary Examination Released, Know How To Download.

Fire services personnel brought the blaze under control a while later, but the ATM was gutted, police said.

The amount of cash in the ATM was being assessed, they said, adding that an investigation was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)