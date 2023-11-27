Barasat (WB), Nov 27 (PTI) Gold bars worth Rs 1.28 crore were seized at the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, officials said.

Five gold bars and 16 gold biscuits, weighing about 2 kg, were seized from an empty truck at the Petrapole check-post when the vehicle was entering India, they said.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak Highlights Punjabi Indian Heritage in Gurpurab Message.

The seizure was made from the cabin of the truck driver by the 145 battalion of the BSF based on a tip-off, they added.

The driver of the truck, Abdul Johar Malik -- a resident of North 24 Parganas, was arrested, officials said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: KCR's Promise for Exclusive IT Park for Minorities Triggers Row.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)