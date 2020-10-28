Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday during his official visit to Delhi.

West Bengal Governor will be on an official visit to Delhi from October 28 to 30.

"West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar would be on an official visit to Delhi from Oct 28-30. Governor Dhankhar leaves for Delhi on evening of Oct 28 and returns to Kolkata on Oct 30. His engagements include calling on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on Oct 29," Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted. (ANI)

