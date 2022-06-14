Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], June 14 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Monday issued an advisory for all multiple-system operators (MSOs) and cable operators in the state.

"Several satellite TV channels are transmitting coverage of news and incidents in such a manner which are misleading, sensationalized and having communal tone likely to cause breach of peace in the State," read an official statement.

The state government advised the TV network providers to refrain from transferring any sensitive content.

"State Govt strongly advises all MSOs & cable operators who are broadcasting such news & programs of various private satellite TV channels to immediately refrain from transmitting any such content which is violative of above mentioned Cable Television Network Act, 1995," the statement added. (ANI)

