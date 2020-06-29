Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) Left parties and the Congress on Monday held protest rallies jointly at various places of West Bengal against rise in petrol and diesel prices, claiming that people already suffering from the lockdown are being made to face further hardship by "skyrocketing fuel prices".

The protest rallies and demonstrations were held in Kolkata, Baharampur, Salt Lake, Kharagpur and other places.

"People are already suffering owing to the COVID19- induced lockdown. The skyrocketing fuel prices are putting them in a tight corner. They find it difficult to earn a living in the present situation," leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said in a rally.

"Petroleum product prices are increasing every day, people are finding it difficult to make ends meet since rising fuel prices are leading to increase in the cost of essential food and other items," Chowdhury said in the rally at Baharampur in Murshidabad district, his constituency.

Participants in the rally carried a motorbike on bamboo poles, claiming that people are unable to buy fuel owing to high prices.

"The BJP government at the Centre is responsible for putting the people of the country in deep financial distress," Chowdhury said.

Leaders and workers of Left parties and the Congress held a protest meeting in front of a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road in Kolkata.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammad Salim and leaders of other Left parties and the Congress participated in the meeting against the rise in fuel prices.

