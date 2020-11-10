Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112.

The number of active cases now stands at 33,444.

In the last 24 hours, 44,117 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, the bulletin added.

