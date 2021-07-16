Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16, (ANI): A 38-year-old man was arrested by Kolkata Police for impersonating an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Santanu Mitra, on Thursday night.

The accused Chandan Roy was arrested near Gorokkho Basi Lane, Dumdum in Kolkata. The Police recovered a mobile phone from him.

According to police, there are many complaints against the accused and he offered help in lieu of money. On interrogation, the accused revealed that he tried to blackmail several other persons too in the same way.

Police said, a case under sections 170/419/384/506 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) has been registered and the accused has been arrested. (ANI)

