Pipe guns recovered from the arrested person in Malda (Photo/ANI)

Malda (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with illegal arms in Malda on Monday.

According to STF, the arrested person was identified as Hayet Ali (35), a resident of Baisnabnagar in Malda. The STF team seized four pipe guns from his possession. The investigation revealed that he was going to deliver the illegal arms to someone.

A case was registered at Baishnabnagar police station, under provisions of the Arms Act.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

