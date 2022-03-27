Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], March 27 (ANI): West Bengal police recovered crude bombs in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum on Sunday, informed officials.

The crude bombs were found inside a plastic bag near a football ground.

A bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse the bombs.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on March 22 after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation

Further details awaited. (ANI)

