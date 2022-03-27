The application process for Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23 will commence from April 2, informed the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday. Issuing a notification on its website, the NTA said, "The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes."

To fill out the CUET 2022 (UG) application form, desired candidates can log in at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The online application window will remain open till April 30, 2022.

The notification has been issued by Dr. Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director of NTA. All the questions in CUET will be based on the syllabus of the Class 12 Board Exam. Students who are studying in class 12 this year and if any university allows students who passed the 12th board exam last year to take admission in 2022 can also appear in this CUET. Mandatory for Central Universities to Use CUET Scores for Admission to UG Programmes, Says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice. CUET will be conducted in 13 Indian languages apart from Hindi, English. Students can choose their preferred language. It will have English including Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Oriya, Punjabi, Hindi. Compulsory paper in CUET will have to be given in any one of these Indian languages. Under the domain-specific subjects, a candidate can choose up to a maximum of six domains that they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level.

CUET 2022 Exam Structure

In Section 1 candidates will be given 45 minutes for each language and candidates must attempt 40 questions out of 50 for each language opted.

In Section 2, 45 minutes for each domain subject will be given. Candidates must attempt 40 questions out of 50. In Section 3, candidates must attempt 60 questions out of 75 within the 60 minutes given to them for this section. UGC Says Common Entrance Test For Admission in UG Programmes To Be Conducted In 13 Languages From 2022-23

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had on Monday had said the central universities will have to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes and not the Class 12 marks. The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, Kumar had said.

