The accused driver and the 20 nylon packets containing 208 Kg Ganja. [Photyo/ANI]

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Siliguri Metropolitan Police on Saturday seized 208 kilograms of ganja from a truck at Jatiakali More in West Bengal's Siliguri and arrested the driver of the truck.

A statement issued by the police said, "Today on 09/04/22 evening acting on source information Officers of New Jalpaiguri police station under Siliguri Metropolitan Police detained one truck at Jatiakali More."

On searching, 20 nylon packets containing Ganja weighing 208 kilograms which were kept concealed in a hidden chamber inside the cabin of the truck were recovered, said the police.

As per the police, the driver of the truck namely Dinesh Sahani hailing from Tipuliya, Purba Champaran, Bihar has been arrested.

A specific case under the relevant sections of law is being initiated at the NJP police station, added the police. (ANI)

