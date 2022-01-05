By

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5 (ANI): West Bengal reported 14,022 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

As per a bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.17 per cent. A total of 60,511 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 6,438 people recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the state to 16,25,454.

17 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the disease stands at 19,827.

There are currently 33,042 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

