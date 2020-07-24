Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): West Bengal on Friday reported 2,216 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 53,973.

According to the West Bengal Health Department, 35 deaths have been reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,290.

Also Read | Boeing Advises Operators of 737 Classic Aeroplanes to Inspect Engine Valve For Corrosion: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

The number of active cases stands at 19,154 in the state, as per the Health Department. 33,529 people have been cured/discharged in the state.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Cipla Gets DCGI Nod to Sell Favipiravir Under Brand 'Ciplenza' to Treat Mild And Moderate COVID-19 Patients.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in the country stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)