Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,18,012, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 21,201 as no new deaths were reported, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 32 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 19,96,556.

There are 255 active cases in the state at present. Only 28 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals, while the rest are in home isolation.

The new cases were detected after testing 8,903 samples.

