Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): West Bengal government on Thursday transferred Dr Subarna Goswami, a prominent figure in the protests demanding justice for the female doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital to Darjeeling as the Superintendent of the Darjeeling TB Hospital.

Goswami, a member of the West Bengal Public Health cum Administrative Services and presently posted as a Deputy CMOH-II, Purba Bardhaman, has been transferred to Darjeeling TB Hospital with immediate effect, according to a notification issued.

As one of the key faces of the protests, Dr. Goswami had been advocating for justice and accountability in the wake of the tragedy. Her transfer has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if it's a attempt to silence her or distance her from the case.

Sunetra Majumder, Deputy CMOH--IV, Purba Bardhaman will take charge of the Deputy CMOH--II, Purba Bardhaman, temporarily in addition to her normal duty until further orders, the notification further stated.

Earlier on March 17, the father of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim expressed his concerns over the investigation alleging multiple individuals are involved in both the crime and tampering of evidence.

Speaking to ANI, he revealed that his family has filed a petition in the High Court, submitting 54 questions in hopes of obtaining justice for his daughter.

The father further accused West Bengal's Chief Minister of leading the evidence tampering process and stated that despite the police bringing in dog squads for the investigation, they have yet to receive any report.

"We have filed a case in the HC and submitted 54 questions. It is with the court to bring us those answers so that my daughter gets justice. Many men are involved in my daughter's rape and murder. And there are many hands involved in evidence tampering. West Bengal CM is leading the process of evidence tampering. Police had brought dog squads for investigation, but we have received no report of that so far. We have faith in the courts, and the courts are working fairly, as per our wishes," the victim's father said.

RG Kar victim's lawyer, Karuna Nundy, said, "Today was extremely urgent and the reason is that it has been 180 days since the accused Abhijit Mondol, the in charge of Tala Police Station, and Sandeep Ghosh, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College, they were arrested, and 90 days after that, Abhijit Mondol, who was accused of tampering evidence was given default bail with a Rs 2000 sureity and without any strict bail conditions."

She further said that they filed a petition before the HC asking that the Calcutta HC monitor the investigation of the CBI.

"Because it is a combination of our courts and the CBI that will result in the robust chargesheet. We made an application before the Supreme Court, and the CJI has now allowed it. We can now proceed with the petition in the Calcutta High Court. There were false reports that we had asked for a fresh investigation and that our plea was rejected," Karuna Nundy said. (ANI)

