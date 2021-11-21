Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): Sarugara forest officials on early morning of Sunday arrested a man who was spotted with deer skin and 2.1 kgs of pangolin scales from Oodlabari bypass.

According to Sanjay Dutta, Range officer, Sarugara Forest range, there were three people involved in the activity. Two of them managed to escape and one got arrested.

The articles were coming from Assam and were supposed to smuggle to Nepal through Panitanki border.

A case has been registered under the forest act and will be forwarded to Jalpaiguri court. (ANI)

