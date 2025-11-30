Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], November 30 (ANI): Two elephants were struck by a train in the Khalaigram area of Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri, at 4 AM on Sunday.

According to Moraghat Range Ranger Chandan Bhattacharya, one elephant was killed, and another was injured after colliding with a goods train in the area.

"... We received information about five elephants, out of which two met with an accident here. One elephant died after colliding with a goods train..." Bhattacharya told reporters.

The incident occurred at pillar 73/7 in Nawapara, near the Khalaigram railway station. According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the train was travelling between Salbari and Kolaigram in the Alipurduar Division.

The CPRO further stated that there is no history of elephant movements in this area, and there was no prior notification from forest authorities or other sources regarding the presence of elephants near the railway tracks.

It has been reported that an isolated herd of three elephants strayed onto the railway tracks, and two of them were struck and injured by a goods train. Forest officials were promptly informed, and medical attention is being provided to the injured elephants.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, a wild male elephant died after getting entangled in an electric wire near Kuppepalayam village, outside the forest area in Coimbatore district. The wild elephant was approximately 25 years old. The incident occurred in a forested area located approximately 500 meters from the Poluvampatti Range within Poluvampatti Block 2, Coimbatore Division. According to the Coimbatore Forest Department, a newly installed electric line along a public road was the cause of the accident. The elephant reportedly knocked down an electric pole, causing it to fall, and became entangled in the live wire, resulting in its death. (ANI)

