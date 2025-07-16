An elephant attack was caught on camera in Kerala today, July 16. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows a wild elephant attacking a vehicle on the streets of Athirappilly in Thrissur. In the viral clip, the jumbo is seen walking on a street in Athirappilly as it approaches a car. As the video moves further, the wild elephant is seen attacking the vehicle and pushing it for a few seconds as people try to distract the jumbo. Elephant Death in Kerala: 5-Year-Old Baby Tusker Found Dead at Konni Jumbo Training Centre; Body Sent for Post-Mortem.

Wild Elephant Attacks Vehicle in Athirappilly

