Sagardighi (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): Voting for the bypolls in West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district began at 7 am on Monday, amid tight security.

The bye-election to West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated after the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha in December 2022.

Also Read | Dr Dharavathi Preethi Dies: Warangal Medico Succumbs at Hyderabad Hospital Five Days After Suicide Attempt Over Harassment by Seniors.

The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively. The Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.

Earlier in January, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the bye-elections to six assembly seats across five states.

Also Read | Erode Assembly By-Election 2023: Polling Begins for Tamil Nadu Bypoll, 77 Candidates in Fray for One Seat.

Bye-elections to one assembly constituency, each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and two assembly constituencies in Maharashtra are also being held today. The parliamentary constituency of Lakshadweep will also vote in bypolls today.

The counting of votes to all bypolls will be held on March 2.

Meanwhile, assembly elections are also underway in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)