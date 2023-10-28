Jalpaiguri (WB), Oct 28 (PTI) A wild elephant was found dead in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, officials said.

Elephants often stray into Limbu Basti in Mal block for paddy, and a herd entered the area on Friday night as well. On Saturday morning, villagers found the carcass of an elephant beside the field, they said.

"It is not clear how the elephant died. The Forest Department is looking into it," said Manjula Lama, a member of the local panchayat.

It is suspected that the elephant may have died due to electrocution, forest officials said, adding that farmers often use live wires to fence their paddy fields to protect them from elephants.

"The exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem examination," said an official.

