Siliguri, Dec 21 (PTI) A woman was bludgeoned to death allegedly by her husband in broad daylight in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Ashighar Purba Chayanpara area of the city, they said.

The woman, a resident of Majhbari in Debgram 2, was going to work on a bicycle when her husband came running from behind to talk to her. They then went into a lane near Ashighar More, where a fight broke out between them, police said.

In the heat of the moment, the man picked up a stone and bludgeoned her to death with it, they said.

Failing to gather what had happened, stunned locals flocked the spot. In the meanwhile, the man with the stone in his hand reached the Ashighar police outpost and told the on-duty officers that he killed his wife, they said.

Police soon rushed to the spot and sent the woman's body to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The man, who is mentally unstable, was detained and a case of unnatural death was registered, police said.

An investigation was underway, they said.

