Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): The public redressal system of the West Bengal Chief Minister's Office received the platinum award from an independent entity on Friday.

The award given by the Skoch Group recognises effective governance.

A statement released by the Chief Minister's Office read that the public redressal system 'Didi ke Bolo' initiative has addressed 95 per cent of the 8.16 lakh redressal requests made.

The award was given after choosing among 4,000 nominations across the country, read the release.

This is not the first time that the All India Trinamool Congress administration has received an award. In 2014, the Abgari project under the Excise department received the Skoch Platinum award as well, it added. (ANI)

